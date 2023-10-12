Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Tarun Tahiliani's collection was all about "celebration of self expression"

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Ace designer Tarun Tahiliani, famously known as the King of Drapes in the world of fashion, brought his A-game to the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 runway on Wednesday night.

He showcased a collection centered around the theme of "a celebration of self-expression". Meticulously crafted in an array of art styles like Art Deco, Gara, Byzantine and more for cocktail nights, galas, and red-carpet soirees, he essayed a renewed narrative for self-discovery from dusk to dawn.

Models walked down the ramp wearing his ensembles in form lehengas, drape sarees, gowns, kurtas, jumpsuits, shararas and whatnot.

For his latest show, he chose to make outfits in rich hues like iridescent rose golds, faded metallics, peacock teals, royal indigo, matte greys and blacks. Each ensemble had an Indo-western touch, giving a new narrative for Indian festive dressing.

Take a look at the pictures from his show.

Undoubtedly, he paid an ode to the modern Indian women and modern Indian men with his collection.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor