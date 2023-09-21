Lakshmi Manchu hits man for walking in front of camera during interview

Popular Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu got angry when a fan tried to block the camera during her interview at the SIIMA Awards, held in Dubai. The video is now going viral on social media. In the viral clip, he can be seen hitting a man after he blocked the camera. She can be seen getting angry when another man tries to interrupt her. She got irritated and said, “Go behind the camera dude.” Apart from acting, Lakshmi Manchu is also a talk show host and a film producer.

For the unversed, Indian actress, producer, and television presenter Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna was born on 8 October 1977, and has worked in American television. She is the daughter of actor Mohan Babu, she made her acting debut with the American television series Las Vegas.Manchu played the minor role of Sarasvati Kumar, she was then seen in one episode of each of the following series: Desperate Housewives, Late Nights with my Lover and Mystery ER. She was the director, producer and actor in 2006 short film Perfect Lives.