Lara Dutta tests positive for Covid-19, BMC seals her house

Actress Lara Dutta has been tested positive for Covid-19, on Friday. The BMC has sealed her home and declared the area as a 'micro containment zone'. However the actress haven't gave any information on it yet.

Meanwhile on the work front, Lara was last seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' along with Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.

Recently the actress shared a throwback picture with her daughter and Celina Jaitly's kids, which she captioned ''Then and Now!! 4 to 10 and these two handsome spiders are still rocking it!!! 🥰🥰. Your spider girl misses you’ll!! Happiest of birthdays dearest @winstonjhaag and @viraajjhaag !! May you’ll keep swinging through life!! Well done mommy and daddy! @celinajaitlyofficial #24March''.