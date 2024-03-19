Last episode of Nishant, Isha-starrer 'Pashminna' to be aired on March 23

Mumbai, March 19 The makers of 'Pashminna-Dhaage Mohabbat Ke' starring Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma are all set to air its last episode on March 23rd, and they have expressed gratitude to the fans for their support.

The artists, along with the producers Siddharth Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, came together to celebrate the success of the show.

Isha, who plays the role of Pashminna, said: "Working alongside Nishant Malkani, Hiten Tejwani, and Gauri Pradhan in Kashmir has been fantastic. Throughout this journey, I've been inspired by the dedication and energy of our team. A big thank you to all. I'm looking forward to keeping in touch with my fellow actors and directors and celebrating our successes together in the future. I would also like to thank the audience for accepting me."

Nishant, who essays the role of Raghav, shared: "I want to say a big thank you to the channel and producers for giving me the chance to play the lead. Shooting in Kashmir was incredible- it's the first TV show to be filmed in a breathtaking place, surrounded by mountains. It got freezing, which made shooting a bit tough, but I'm so proud of our team for pulling through."

Hiten, who is playing the role of Avinash said: "When we started, we knew that this was going to be a limited series, however, you do feel a sense of sadness when a show ends. It has been an amazing journey and experience. During the show, we became like a family. I cherish all the wonderful memories."

Launched as a finite series, the show will air the finale episode on March 23 on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor