Lata Mangeshkar Death Anniversary: Know Why Lata Mangeshkar Chose a Life of Singing Over Marriage

Lata Mangeshkar, a legendary figure in the Indian music industry, is also known as "Swar Samragi." She has produced countless songs that will be cherished for generations. She elevated Indian music to unprecedented heights. Even though Lata Mangeshkar is no longer with us, her voice will always endure.

Lata Mangeshkar was known for her deep devotion to music, leading to her decision to remain unmarried. Despite not marrying, she still experienced love. Today commemorates her death anniversary, prompting us to reflect on her choice.

Despite her lifelong commitment to music, there were rumors of a love affair in Lata Mangeshkar's life that never materialized. It is said that she was romantically involved with Maharaja Raj Singh from the Dungarpur royal family. However, due to the king's pledge to his parents not to marry someone from their family, their love story did not culminate in marriage. she affectionately referred to Maharaja Raj Singh as "Mitthu," and he was a friend of her brother Hridaynath. The king abstained from marrying Lata Mangeshkar, honoring the promise he made to his parents.

Lata Mangeshkar consistently cited her responsibilities as the reason for remaining unmarried. Similarly, her contemporary, Kishore Kumar, also stayed single, and there were whispers of an unspoken understanding between them.

On work front, Lata Mangeshkar's last song, "Luka Chupi," from the movie "Rang De Basanti," released in 2006, left a lasting impact, especially with its portrayal of the mother-son bond. Even after her passing on February 6, 2022, at the age of 93, her songs continue to resonate deeply with audiences, serving as timeless classics that evoke a range of emotions.