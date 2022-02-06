Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: Mortal remains to be kept at Peddar Road cremation at Shivaji Park

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be shifted from the hospital to her residence in Peddar Road at around 12 pm. Her body will be kept for homage at her residence till 3 pm. At around 4.30 pm, her mortal remains will be shifted to Shivaji Park where she will be cremated. Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on Sunday, 6 February at 8:12 AM at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted to the ICU for over three weeks.

The veteran singer also battled pneumonia along with the deadly Covid-19 virus. However, she passed away due to multiple organ failure. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pronounced that Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded with a state funeral. Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, met the media outside the hospital on Sunday morning. He said, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19."