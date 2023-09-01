Late actor Nallandi's family seeks financial aid from government after his National Award win

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 : Late actor Nallandi, who played a farmer in M. Manikandan's Tamil movie 'Kadaisi Vivasayi', recently received a special mention for his performance at the 69th National Film Awards.

His family members expressed gratitude to the government for recognising and acknowledging Nallandi's work but they also put a special demand.

Speaking to ANI, Nallandi's wife Sevanamal and daughter Mokkathai requested the government to help them as they are facing financial hardships.

"When my father was working on a 100-day work project (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme), director Manikandan took my father to act in the film. Halfway through the film he fell ill and was given medical treatment and completed the rest of the film. We didn't face many difficulties when he was alive but after his death we started facing financial difficulties. We are very poor so I request the government to give my son a government job. Our house is not in an ideal condition so the union govt should help me build a new house," Nallandi's daughter said.

Nallandi's 'Kadaisi Vivasayi' bagged the Best Tamil Film at the 69th National Film Awards.

After the win, director Manikanandan penned an emotional note remembering Nallandi.

"I wish to remember my film's protagonist, the late Nallandi sir, who, even in his old age, put great effort and energy into his role. I also want to thank the people of the village who allowed me to make the film, including the technicians, and production banners Vijay Sethupathi Productions and 7CS Entertainments for helping me take it to the masses around the world," he wrote.

Nallandi passed away in February this year aged 80.

