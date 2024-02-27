Late Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Expecting a Baby? Mother Charan Kaur Pregnant: Reports

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur is pregnant and is expecting to give birth to a child in March. According to a Indian Express report, Charan Kaur has been staying away from the public glare for over six months. While the late singer’s parents haven’t made an official statement yet, family sources confirmed the news. According to reports, his mother is 58 and father is 60.Sidhu, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was one of the most influential, successful, and richest Punjabi musicians of his age. The singer unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket in 2022. He was murdered on May 29 the same year.

He was shot dead by unidentified assailants on 29 May 2022; a Canada-based gangster, active in Punjab, claimed responsibility for the killing, which the police said was the culmination of an inter-gang rivalry. On 23 June 2022, his first posthumous single, "SYL", was released. Moose Wala's lyrics and themes were often seen as controversial in India, and he was accused of promoting gun culture and his Jatt background, and hurting religious sentiments – as was the case related to Mai Bhago, a revered figure in Sikhism. He had faced legal challenges for his support of gun culture and his inflammatory lyrics.

According to police, the Bishnoi gang claimed they killed Moose Wala to avenge the murder of an Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, in 2021. Moose Wala's aide was purported by the Bishnoi gang of having a role in the killing of Middukhera, though there is no legal evidence to support this. Canadian gangster of Punjabi origin Satinder Singh a.k.a. Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar, a close associate of Bishnoi, claimed that his "Punjab module" carried out the shooting. Both Brar and Bishnoi have criminal cases against them in India. The Punjab Police later confirmed Bishnoi's involvement.



