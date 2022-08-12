Lauren Ambrose latest entrant to join 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 cast

'Yellowjackets', the Emmy-nominated survival thriller on Showtime, is getting ready to begin production on Season 2, Lauren Ambrose is the latest entrant to join the cast.

Season two is poised to begin production on August 30. A return date has not yet been announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Six Feet Below Alum Lauren Ambrose has joined the cast of Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson's breakout series.

Ambrose will play the adult version of Van, the 1990s-set teenage character played by Liv Hewson.

The casting happens after the January freshman season finale made room in the show's current-day plot for more surviving 'Yellowjackets' team members.

In an hour-long interview with TV's Top 5, Nickerson and Lyle revealed that the adult Lottie would be one of the new characters presented in season two.

Among those who are most likely to return is Adult Ali, the 'Yellowjacket' whose leg Taissa (Jasmin Savoy Brown) broke in the pilot. "In terms of other survivors, we plant the flag that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) is lurking in the shadows and meeting her in the near future. Ideally, we will probably meet at least one other," Lyle said.

In the adult cast of 'Yellowjackets', Ambrose joins Tawney Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, and Christina Ricci. Hewson, Ella Purnell, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Brown, and Sophie Nelisse are just a few of the famous soccer players in the 1990s-themed squad. As executive producers and showrunners, Jonathan Lisco, Nickerson, and Lyle are involved.

'Apple's Servant', 'The X-Files', 'Torchwood', 'Dig', and 'Law & Order' are among Ambrose's works. UTA, MGMT Entertainment, and Sloane Offer are her agents, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Can't Hardly' Wait alum also carries on 'Yellowjackets' tradition of using stars from the 1990s in their casting. Her casting was one of many that the 'Yellowjackets' hive posted online for the adult Van.

( With inputs from ANI )

