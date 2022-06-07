Lawrence Bishnoi bought rifle worth Rs 4 lakh to murder Salman Khan

In a shocking revelation, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had made two plans to kill Salman Khan and bought an imported rifle to murder the Dabangg star. Bishnoi had threatened to kill Salman in connection with the blackbuck poaching case. It was said that the Bishnois hold the blackbuck sacred and thus the 700-member Bishnoi gang threatened to murder Salman. Now, as per the latest reports, Lawrence during his questioning had revealed that he made two plans to murder Khan.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently being interrogated by the Crime Branch on how he executed the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. During his questioning, he revealed that his alleged associate Sampat Nehra was likely to carry out the killing of the Salman Khan some years back. He went to Mumbai and did a recce of the area and Galaxy Apartments. However, Salman seemed to be out of range with the pistol he had. Hence, they order an RK Spring rifle for his murder. The report added it is a Finnish assault rifle. Lawrence Bishnoi paid around Rs three to four lakh for the rifle which was delivered to Dinesh Fauji, a friend of Sampat Nehra. But they could not execute their plan as the Police caught him by the time the rifle got to him. Lawrence mentioned that he wanted to kill Salman Khan because he killed the blackbuck which was worshipped by his community. A few days ago, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received an anonymous threat letter threatening to kill them. Reportedly, the threat letter was found by Salim’s security staff. TOI quoted a senior police officer as saying, “Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There’s a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench.”FIR was registered at Bandra police station against an unknown person in the case and a further probe is underway. Yesterday, Salman’s security was upgraded by the Maharashtra Home Department.