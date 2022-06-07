Lawrence Bishnoi denies role in sending threat letter to Salman Khan

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied any knowledge of the letter, in which Bollywood star Salman Khan was threatened.An unsigned letter with the message “tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala), allegedly addressed to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, was found at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade on June 5.

Speaking about the threat letter, Bishnoi said that he had no clue who wrote it. When asked about the initials of Goldie Brar mentioned in the letter, Bishnoi said that Brar had no enmity with the actor and had no reason to threaten him.The 31-year-old Bishnoi is believed to be the leader of a 700-member gang that has allegedly been involved in several murders and extortion cases in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Bishnoi, whose name cropped up in Moose Wala’s killing, has shed responsibility for the attack but mentioned that the Punjabi singer was killed over revenge for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in Mohali last year.