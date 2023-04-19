Lawrence Bishnoi issues fresh death threats to Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan has received yet another death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Along with the superstar, Rakhi Sawant too got a threatening e-mail, warning her to 'stay out of the matter.' The notorious gang has threatened to kill Khan in Mumbai. A few days ago, the Sultan actor received a death threat on call and the caller was identified as Rocky Bhai, who hails from Jodhpur. The caller had threatened to kill Salman on April 30.Police are investigating the matter and more details are awaited on the same. In the fresh death threat, the gang has asked Rakhi to stay out of the matter or else bear the consequences. Earlier, in March, Rakhi had spoken about Lawrence Bishnoi threatening to kill Salman and said the actor is a legend and that no one should think ill of him. Talking to the media, the controversy queen was seen apologizing while doing sit-ups. Due to the constant death threats, the Sultan actor also brought a new bulletproof car worth 2 crore.

On March 18, the Bandra police registered an FIR (first information report) against three persons -- gangsters Bishnoi, Brar and one Rohit -- for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan's office. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of the actor and runs an artist management company. On the work front, the superstar is gearing up for the release of his Eid film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ka Jaan. The film is slated to release during Eid on April 21. Salman Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Antim, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also featured Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan). He also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The third instalment of the spy-thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman's Tiger made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

