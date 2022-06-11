Leah Remini replaces Matthew Morrison as judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance'

American actor Leah Remini is set to become a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' next week as the long-running competition enters its live phase.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will be taking over Matthew Morrison, who exited the show on May 27 after violating its competition production protocols. Remini will judge alongside fellow judges Stephen 'Twitch' Boss and Jojo Siwa.

In a statement, Remini said, "I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode. I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can't wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage."

Meanwhile, Morrison, responding to comments that he had sent "flirty" messages to a female contestant, said in a June 3 Instagram post that he sent a single text message that read, "Hey, it's Matthew. If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things," reported the outlet.

He said he contacted the contestant because they shared a mutual interest in a choreographer. Nonetheless, off-camera interaction between judges and contestants in talent competitions is against the regulations for such shows.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Morrison appeared in two pre-taped episodes after his exit but won't be around as 'So You Think You Can Dance' begins filming live episodes, with viewers voting on which dancers continue to advance.

( With inputs from ANI )

