Learning Dhol to Mastering the Punjabi Accent: The Making of Mrunal Thakur's Character Rabia in Son of Sardaar 2

Mrunal Thakur is basking in the positive responses pouring in for her latest release, Son of Sardaar 2. Marking her first full-blown commercial entertainer, Mrunal stepped into the shoes of a fiery Punjabi girl, Rabia. From her unmissable screen presence, delivering punchlines and dialogues that land, and tapping into the details of Punjabi aesthetics, Mrunal delivered a knockout performance, and she’s receiving due praise and appreciation for the same.

Previously, the actress has explored the space of emotionally-charged characters in films like Sita Ramam, Jersey and High Nanna among others, and Son of Sardaar 2 marked her detour from the emotional spaces. She brought life to the screens with a lively Punjabi energy, all while maintaining her command as Rabia. Be it confrontation scenes or comedy bits, Mrunal showcased her growth as a dynamic actress and left viewers hooked to the screens.

From learning dhol for nearly three months to learning Punjabi accent, her hard work in pre-shoot workshops shone in a performance that is both raw and refined. Through Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal proved that she not only pulled off the dialect and energy but also added a layer of freshness and mass appeal that fans can’t get enough of. Seeing Mrunal in comedy space feels refreshing, and it surely highlights her ability to display her versatility to the fullest. Additionally, her chemistry with Ajay Devgn is surely unmissable on the big screens!