Lee Jung-jae wins Best Actor in a Drama Series at US Critics Choice Awards

Netflix series Squid Game's actor Lee Jung-jae won the Best Actor in a Drama Series at Critics Choice Awards held in the U.S.

On March 13 (local time), Lee Jung-jae received the Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 27th Critics Choice Awards held at Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, the U.S., beating other nominees, Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Mike Colter (Evil), Brian Cox (Succession), Billy Porter (Pose), and Jeremy Strong (Succession).

Lee Jung Jae said during his acceptance speech, "I'm grateful to everyone who loves and supports 'Squid Game.' And I'm grateful to Netflix and Squid Game team."

This is the first time that Asian actor was nominated and won the Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

