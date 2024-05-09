Legendary Action Stars, Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa Join Lakadbaggha 2

Legendary Asian action stars from the cult action franchise Ong Bak are in talks to join the cast of the sequel of the Indian Martial arts/animal lover vigilante film 'Lakadbaggha' titled "Lakadbaggha 2 - The Monkey Business".

The film which goes on floor later this year is touted to be an action festival. Anshuman Jha who starred in the first part as the animal lover vigilante Arjun Bakshi - is back in town and has begun training for the sequel after the birth of his daughter in America. Confirming the news, Associate producer of First Ray films, said, “We intend to make the wildest hand to hand combat action film from India & yes we are roping in many international action stars including Tony and Dan for the sequel."

Confirming the news, Anshuman Jha, said, “Very excited to have begun training for Lakadbaggha2 - the animal lover-vigilante universe gets bigger. Sunny Pang, Dan Chupong, Tony Jaa are some of the biggest Asian stars & I am a huge fan of these Asian stars. It will be a dream come true for me in addition to being a huge responsibility to be an action film with any of them."

Kecha Kamphakdee(Ong-Bak) & Vicky Arora(RRR & Ramayana) are signed up to design the action for the film. Ad-filmmaker Sanjay Shetty (Who is a Krav-Maga World Title holder in reality) will be Directing the sequel to the film which will be shot across South East Asia. With the influx of these Asian martial-arts masters - this is an action genre film which is truly upping the tempo for the sequel.