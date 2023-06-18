Legendary Malayalam actor Poojappura Ravi passes away

Veteran Malayalam actor Poojapprura Ravi, who has acted in more than hundred films, died at Marayur in Idukki at the age of 86. He passed away at the residence of his daughter Lakshmi. A theatre artist before he forayed into movies, his original name is Raveendran Nair. Poojappura is his home town in Thiruvananthapuram. Hailing from Chengallur, Poojapura, Ravi initially ventured into the world of acting through stage plays, adopting the name Poojappura Ravi to distinguish himself from other actors named Ravi.

Poojappura Ravi's involvement extended to the renowned drama troupe known as Kalanilyam Drama Vision, where he dedicated his talents and contributed to their theatrical productions.Ravi's journey in the film industry began in the mid-1970s with his debut in the movie "Ammini Ammavan," directed by Hariharan. Initially taking up minor roles, he soon gained a reputation as a versatile character artist capable of portraying any role.

However, it was in comedy roles that Poojappura Ravi truly shone, showcasing impeccable timing and delivering memorable performances. His appearances in films like "Mutharamkunnu PO," "Odaruthammava Aalariyam," and "Pooram" garnered significant attention and applause.Throughout his career, Ravi graced the silver screen in over 600 films. In the 1990s, he expanded his repertoire by venturing into television serials.Ravi's final on-screen appearance was in the film "Guppy," which was released in 2016.