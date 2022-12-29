"Let's be more human": Suniel Shetty comes out in support of Rohit Shetty after Cirkus failure

Amidst huge expectations, Ranveer Singh starrer comedy not just miserably tanked at the box office but also failed to impress audiences. Now, Suniel has reacted to people criticizing Shetty for delivering the flop film. In an exclusive interview with SpotboyE. The Border actor, stated he fails to understand why the director is being hit below the belt.

Continuing further he said, Today, people are panicked and hitting Rohit Shetty below the belt for what. He has given you blockbuster movies, even if it’s a mistake, he made it and owns it for everything. This whole social media world needs to sit back and should look into their own homes before pointing fingers at others. The mirror is missing I feel, everyone is looking through filters. Stand in front of a mirror and start seeing without filters.”

The 61-year-old actor even spoke about Bollywood going through a difficult time as many big-budget films tanked at the box office. Suniel explained, “It’s a difficult time and it only signifies that we have done something wrong, we need to understand what the audience wants. Let creative people come to the forefront and take the decisions and not the CFOS and CEOs based on data, analytics, and intelligence. Let’s be more human and let’s understand what people want to watch. I think we all fall back into place. Young directors today have to understand that direction is not just about choosing the cast, script, and shooting on a day-to-day basis but it's about knowing the craft. They are not yesterdays Yash Chopra, JP Dutta's and the legends who assisted for 10 years before they took their first film. Today the kids turned to assist for 10 months and they think they are ready.” Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez released in theatres on December 23, 2022. The film performed poorly at the box office in its opening week and failed to draw viewers to the theatre.