'Little Bird', song from Jonas Brothers' new album is all about their daughters

Washington [US], May 13 : The Jonas Brothers' new album titled 'The Album' is out and fans have given massive responses to the tracks.

But the most beautiful song from 'The Album' stands 'Little Bird' which is all about singers' love for their daughters.

According to People Magazine, the trio has tagged the song 'Little Bird' as the song they couldn't live without. The song starts with Nick crooning, "Came in the world, my baby girl / Beautiful angel / Oh, I could cry, got your mother's kind eyes / Tryna stop time, no, I could never ask for more," which is directed to his daughter Malti whom he welcomed in the world with wife actor Priyanka Chopra.

Singer Nick Jonas expressed his thoughts about the song by stating, "It's probably our most personal song. It's about fatherhood, and we're all girl dads. So we're speaking about the most important thing in our whole world, which is being parents. And it's the first time we've ever done that in our music, so it's pretty exciting to have people hear it soon."

"It's also very personal to us, but something that everyone can relate to. We all come from somewhere, and we have a story to tell, and so while it's kind of our story, I think it's also universal and opens itself up to be something that parents and kids of all kinds will relate to and connect with," Nick added, as per a report by People.

The Jonas Brothers have five daughters: Kevin, 35, and wife Delle Jonas, 36, are parents to Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6; Joe, 33, and wife Sophie Turner, 27, are parents to Willa, 2, and a 10-month-old baby.

In the second verse of the song, Joe sings, "Walked down the aisle, breakin' my heart / Lay down my pride, I know I gotta let you go / 'Cause he's gonna love you when I gotta leave you / Gotta believe it when the Lord takes me home," the verse described how wonderfully in love Jonas brothers are in love with their daughters.

