"Lived on Rent" Tunisha Sharma’s mother dismisses claims of late daughter leaving behind 15 crore property

Television actress Tunisha Sharma's untimely death on December 24, 2022, shocked everyone. The 20-year old actress was found dead on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. The TV show crew rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was announced dead upon arrival. Her ex-boyfriend and co-star on the show Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetting her suicide after Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint. However, Sheezan’s family has denied all the charges. Today on her 21st birthday her mother talked about the alleged property claims being reported in the media. She also opened up on life after Tunisha with the media.According to Indian Express, days after Tunisha Sharma’s death, her mother Vanita Sharma in her interview said that she is yet to come to terms with the loss of her daughter and will leave Mumbai since she was in the city only for Tunisha.

Late actress's mother said she wanted to get her daughter a theme cake and invite her close friends. And even though Tunisha is not here anymore, she will cut a cake in her memory. Denying reports that Tunisha left behind a huge property behind, she told Aajtak, "she (Tunisha) didn’t like shopping but she liked expensive products. I got her a diamond ring on her 18th birthday. She also got a big car even when we could have got a small one. She also wanted an Audi for herself."Vanita Sharma revealed that they lived on rent and that the car, Tunisha’s laptop, everything is on EMI. The mother-daughter duo were planning to purchase a house next year. Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan’s family held a press conference on January 2, where they made a series of shocking claims against Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma. Sheezan’s sister, Falaq Naaz, who was also joined by Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra at the press conference, claimed that Sheezan and Tunisha had a “very understanding” relationship. She alleged that it was Tunisha’s mother who didn’t want the late actress to get married to Sheezan. “As far as drugs are concerned, my brother never took any drugs and the police have already investigated this matter. So let’s end this discussion,” Falaq told reporters.“Bahut understanding and caring ka relation tha unke beech (They cared for each other and had a very understanding relation). Because Tunisha’s mother didn’t want her to get married to Sheezan… so Sheezan told Tunisha, ‘Tunni, let’s do one thing you focus on your work; live your life. I don’t want you to be dependent on anyone. Let’s work with each other and give time to each other.” They both agreed on this and moved on. Both the kids are lovely,” Falaq added.The Vasai sessions court will hear Sheezan Khan’s bail plea on January 7. He is currently under 14-day judicial custody.

