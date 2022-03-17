Lock Upp: Does Sara and Ali trying to be on good terms, for the show?

The ex-couple Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant are currently in the Lock Upp house. The two share a very rough past with each other and after many years they have met. Now a new promo shows the two of them sitting together, and resolving the issues between them, which would help them to survive the show.

In the promo, Sara tells Ali, “I want to forget the past and move on in my life. This tag (of their quick wedding and separation) which has been there from the last thing has really hampered me so much. I have been suffering, my parents have been suffering, everyone has suffered a lot for this reason. For me, to move ahead in the future, in my personal life has been very difficult.”

She further also says how many problems she still faces many problems when people ask her about how she had got married on a big show like Bigg Boss. Ali also says that he faces the same. He says “since we are here on Lock Upp, let's be normal and not talk aggressively. We haven't come here to do all this.” Sara adds, "Absolutely not and I don't want to stoop down to some level."

While posting the video on Instagram, ALTBalaji captioned it "Strongest are the people who have the courage to accept their difficult past gracefully."

The two got married in Bigg Boss season 4 where Sara was a contestant and Ali entered as the guest. The two were in a relationship for two years and got married in the show but later divorced just after two months of marriage. After which Sara's parents said that the duo was married two years ago in 2008 and that they received money from the channel to get married on Bigg Boss.