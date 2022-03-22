Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah enter Kangana Ranaut's show as wid card contestants

Bollywood actress Mandani Karimi and a beauty blogger Azma Fallah. Azma Fallah will be entering as the first wild card entry in Lock Upp. While Mandana will enter the show as the 16th contestant, Azma Fallah will be seen as the first wild card entry in Lock Upp. Mandana has previously done a reality show where she was the third finalist and it will be interesting to see if she will have an upper hand because of her experience in the previous show. Mandana is an Iranian actress and has featured in Ekta Kapoor's Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, a sex comedy.

She was also in the news due to her personal life when she filed a domestic violence case against her ex-husband Gaurav Gupta, a businessman from Mumbai and his family. She later withdrew the case.On being asked about her entry on Lock Upp, Azma shared, 'I will be working with ALTBalaji and MX player for the first time with Lock Upp, and I am excited because I think this badass jail needs a girl like me. Munawar Faruqui is my favourite contestant because of how he is playing, whereas Karanvir is awesome. I think my toughest competitor would be Poonam Pandey because she is good but sometimes dangerous".

