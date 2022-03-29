Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey shows middle finger to Ali Merchant, calls everyone a**h****

Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is creating a buzz in Indian television, the show has also become the most-watched show on the OTT platform. Moreover, the show is successful but the drama here never ends, in the latest episode, the show witnessed a brutal fight between contestants.

Poonam Pandey, Anjali Arora, and Ali Merchant get into an ugli fight. Poonam Pandey and Anjali Arora get so angry as someone hides their hairdryer, getting irritated with it the two start abusing the entire house. The two also called their fellow contestants cheap for stealing their dryer. After which Ali Merchant reacts to them as asked not to call everyone cheap. But Poonam did not stop and she goes on abusing everyone. She even called her fellow contestants a**h****.

Poonam later asked Merchant does he hide her dryer to which Ali says he did not, Poonam then again yelled at everyone, Ali again warned her not to yell at everyone to which Poonam responded by showing a middle finger. Ali then told her, "Don't show me that middle finger, you must be hungry for the middle finger that's why you're showing it. Don't you dare abuse me. jisne liye usko bolo jaake not me. Sab chor hain, matlab halke mein leke rakhi hai kya tera khaata hoon kya main."

Ali also complained the same to Munawar and Karanvir Bohra about Poonam showing him his middle finger. He says, "She was showing me the middle finger. She must be hungry for it. If you show me, I'll rip you apart."