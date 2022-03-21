Lock Upp: Sara and Ali gets into brutal fight, and accuses each other for spoiling their life

The ex-couple Sara Khan and Ali Mercchant are currently in the Lock Upp house. The two share a very rough past with each other and after many years they have met. The ex-duo has not getting along with each other in the show.

In the recent promo it shows, Sara gets angry with Ali as he was roaming around her, Sara said "Meri life mein jo thappa laga hua hai, aaj tak seh rahi hun, phir se aa gaye ho mere sar ke upar."

To which Ali replied, "Mujhe bhi pata chal raha hai tum kaisi chal rahi thi, isliye khud settle nahi ho paayi."

After which Sara said, "Tu mujhe bata raha hai ki mai apni life mein settle nahi ho paayi, jisne sabse zyada meri zindagi barbaad ki." Ali replied, "Tumne khudne meri life bahut zyada barbaad ki"

The two got married in Bigg Boss season 4 where Sara was a contestant and Ali entered as the guest. The two were in a relationship for two years and got married in the show but later divorced just after two months of marriage. After which Sara's parents said that the duo was married two years ago in 2008 and that they received money from the channel to get married on Bigg Boss.