Lock Upp: Sara's mood heats up as her ex-husband Ali Mercchant enters the show

Ekta Kapoor's show Lock Upp is gaining immense popularity since the begning, the show is every day creating controversy. Now in the new promo, it is been seen that the makers have called Sara Khan's ex-husband Ali Mercchant in the show. Ali has joined the show as a wild card entry.

The duo had been married in Bigg Boss house and broke up after just two months. After the entry of Ali his ex-wife Sara looked disappointed. Sharing the promo the channel official handle wrote “Ali ki entry se ‘Sara’ mood badal gaya! (Sara's mood has changed after Ali's entry).What happens next?”

The promo shows Ali in a mask and while revealing the face he says "Kya bolti Lock Upp season one ki kadak public. How are you doing," and after hearing Ali's voice Sara immediately turns her head at left side. Meanwhile, Ali greeted other contestants and introduced himself.

While meeting the other contestants he said, "So I am the new kaidi (prisoner) over here. Lovely meeting you guys. So let me give you all a standing ovation. I think you guys are doing fantastic, and it's a pleasure to be here. Thank you."

Ali and Sara got married on Bigg Boss in 2010 but got separated in just two months. After which Sara's parents said that the duo was married two years ago in 2008, and that they received money from the channel to get married on Bigg Boss.