'Lock Upp' winner Munawar Faruqui wins Lokmat Digital Most Viral Stand up Comedian Award

The Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 ceremony has just begun with a bang. Personalities who have excelled in the digital medium have been felicitated at the award ceremony. Munawar Faruqui was the recipient of the Lokmat Digital Most Viral Standup Comedian Award at the award ceremony. Munawwar thanked Lokmat. He specially thanked Lokmat for giving me the award as a comedian.

Munawar Faruqui has over 8 million followers on Instagram. He is a stand-up comedian as well as a rapper. Munawar Faruqui became the first winner of 'LockUpp'. After struggling for 70 days, the stand-up comedian engraved his name on the lockup trophy.

Munawwar Faruqui, who was the winner of the show 'Lockupp', was given a glittering trophy and a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh as prize money. Not only that, a luxurious car was gifted.