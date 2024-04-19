Lok Sabha Election 2024: Vijay Sethupathi Casts His Vote During First Phase Polls in Tamil Nadu

Vijay Sethupathi was seen at a polling booth in Chennai to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Tamil actor, who was also seen in Bollywood’s Farzi and Jawan last year, visited the polling booth with his wife. In a video shared online, Vijay was seen standing in line to cast his vote. While he waited, the actor chatted with fellow voters. He then followed the process and went on to cast his vote.

Following the voting process, Vijay Sethupathi posed for the cameras. He showed off his inked finger while smiling for the cameras.The first phase of seven-phase voting began on April 19, Friday. Tamil Nadu is among the first states to go into voting. Besides Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Ilayaraja, Sarath Kumar, Radhika Sarath Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan were also seen casting their votes in Chennai.