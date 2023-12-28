Lokesh Kanagaraj officially confirms Leo 2

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj in a recent event, answered the question on Leo 2, and he said, ” Leo 2 is definitely on; I’ll start to write after Thalaivar171 & Kaithi 2 Definitely… It’s always fun to work with Vijay Anna”. Expressing his enthusiasm for working with Thalapathy Vijay, Kanagaraj emphasised that it’s always a joyous experience. This exciting update has ignited anticipation among Vijay’s fans, eagerly awaiting the reunion of this dynamic director-actor duo.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently immersed in the shooting of Thalapathy 68 under the direction of Venkat Prabhu.After Leo hit theatres, Vijay fans celebrated the release in full swing. In several videos, fans were seen dancing, bursting crackers and taking out motorbike rallies with Vijay's posters. They celebrated the release of the Vijay-starrer film outside the theatres and the visuals show how elated they are watching the movie. Many places even witnessed a sea of fans thronging cinema halls with full "band baaja".