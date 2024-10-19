Lokesh Kanagaraj shares picture with Thalapathy Vijay as film 'Leo' turns 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : It's been one year since Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Leo' was released in theatres.

On the occasion of the film's first anniversary, director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his X and dropped a picture of himself with Thalapathy Vijay along with a special note.

So many learnings, so many memories, so many exciting moments ❤️ The film that will always stay close to my heart, #Leo 🔥🧊 Love you so much @actorvijay na for making it happen 🤗🤗❤️ Eternally grateful to all the people who have spent their sweat and blood for this film,… pic.twitter.com/nbcaKz1ptR — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) October 19, 2024

The note read, "So many learnings, so many memories, so many exciting moments. The film that will always stay close to my heart, #Leo Love you so much @actorvijay na for making it happen Eternally grateful to all the people who have spent their sweat and blood for this film, and the audience #1YearOfLeo."

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja. 'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

In order to make the release a grand affair, Seven Screen Studios Production had filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened as early as 4 am across cinema halls in Tamil Nadu on the day of its release. However, the court refrained from passing orders regarding the request for 4 am shows.

The film has received massive responses from the fans.

Apart from this, Thalapathy Vijay's new film is with director H Vinoth.

Tentatively titled 'Thalapathy69', the project will be released in theatres on October 2025 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Anirudh Ravichander has come on board to create music for the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor