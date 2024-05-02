Look at intriguing first glimpse of Nagarjuna Akkineni from 'Kubera'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 : After Dhanush's first look, the makers of the highly anticipated social drama 'Kubera' unveiled an intriguing glimpse of Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Taking to X, Nagarjuna Akkineni treated fans to his first glimpse of the film.

https://twitter.com/iamnagarjuna/status/1786032862698807663

Sharing the look, he wrote, "Here is my first look in #SekharKammulasKUBERA."

The video showcases Nagarjuna walking under an umbrella while heavy rain pours in, surrounded by trucks full of currency notes. After seeing Rs 500 note all wet on the floor, he walks back towards the currency container and puts his money into the pile.

Money symbolises the film's title, Kubera, which is known to be the god of wealth.

Dressed in a shirt, trousers, and sporting glasses, the actor has immensely elevated expectations from the social drama.

Recently, the first look of actor Dhanush was unveiled, which garnered a positive response from audiences.

'Sekhar Kammula's 'Kubera' boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners. 'Sekhar Kammula's Kubera' is a pan-India multilingual film, shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

