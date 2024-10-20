"Looking forward to shooting movies": Suniel Shetty after attending Kashmir's first-ever International Marathon

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 : Actor Suniel Shetty, who flagged off Kashmir's first-ever International Marathon from Polo Stadium in Srinagar, opened up on his experience and said he is looking forward to shooting movies in Kashmir Valley.

He also appreciated the marathon, saying it will play a big role in tourism and sports in Kashmir.

Sharing his experience, Suniel told ANI, "The marathon is unbelievable. A large number of people are excited about the marathon. It was a very good experience. Running in paradise. It will also play a big role in promoting tourism and sports. Participants from different countries took part in the marathon. We are looking forward to shooting movies in Kashmir. Lots of films are already being shot here, and we are looking forward to shooting this year. Very excited about coming back to our very own Kashmir to shoot."

He also stated, "People want to come to Kashmir, and an event like this gives a message to the entire world that people from all over the world are coming here to participate, and it's a big thing. It's (J&K) a paradise for the world."

Suniel Shetty and Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated this event.

This historic event marked a significant milestone for the region, promoting sports and tourism in the backdrop of Kashmir's stunning landscapes.

A while ago, Suniel shared a glimpse of his morning in the valley of Kashmir on his Instagram story.

Sharing the video, he posted, "Mornings like these."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel will be seen in various projects like 'The Legend of Somnath', 'Welcome to the Jungle', and a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate, and 'Hunter 3'.

