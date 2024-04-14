Lori Loughlin recalls working with Keanu Reeves in 'The Night Before'

Washington [US], April 14 : Actor Lori Loughlin recalled the positive experience of working with Keanu Reeves in their 1988 film 'The Night Before', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Full House' actor recently spoke about the teen comedy on Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber's How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast. The Thom Eberhardt-directed picture follows Reeves' character, Winston, who attends prom with the popular high school girl, Tara (Loughlin), but wakes up with no memory and Tara gone.

"Reeves was the nerdy guy?" Sweetin asked as Loughlin confirmed, "He was the nerdy guy. Could you imagine?"

The When Calls the Heart actress added that The Matrix star "was so wonderful. ... What a lovely, lovely man."

Sweetin admitted that she has wanted to "meet him so bad" because of all the "awesome" things she's heard about Reeves, and Loughlin confirmed it all to be true, adding, "He's just a dream" and "so sweet."

Elsewhere during their conversation, Loughlin talked about filming the "funny" movie, 'The Night Before', which she described as a "quirky black comedy."

Though she said her overall filming experience "was fun" and "loved it," there was one frightening moment when they were shooting some scenes in "downtown Los Angeles at night." She remembered returning to set after leaving for "lunch one night," and someone "had been murdered in the alleyway where we were just shooting."

Loughlin, who later served two months in prison for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal, added, "I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' We were in the thick of it," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

