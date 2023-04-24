Love on cricket field: Virat Kohli blows a kiss to wife Anushka during RCB vs RR match

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India], April 24 : Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma always managed to win hearts with their love for each other.

The latest IPL match of RCB vs RR at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw Virat and Anushka indulging in a cute PDA moment.

In the second innings, when Rajasthan Royals were going in full flow with the bat chasing 190 to win, Virat took the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Virat celebrated the wicket by blowing a flying kiss to Anushka, as she stood in the stands cheering on the Challengers. The adorable moment was caught by the cameraman. The cameraman also showed Anushka's reaction and undoubtedly it left everyone in awe.

Anushka blushed on seeing Virat's gesture.

Take a look at their PDA moment on the field.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Three years after their wedding, the duo became parents to a beautiful daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

"I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like, how am I going to do this? I was really nervous," he said.

The batting superstar also remembered cracking an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the shoot, but eventually hit it off after a few get-togethers.

"Out of nervousness, I didn't realise how tall she was. So the first thing I told her when I saw her heels was, 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?' and she was like 'Excuse me?' It was so bad, I was so nervous. But then I figured out that she was a normal person and when we got talking, I realised our backgrounds were so similar. From there on, we became friends and then gradually we started dating, it didn't happen instantly," he added.

Aren't they adorable?

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor