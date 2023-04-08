Love song 'Teri Meri Baatein' is a stark contrast to the world of 'Chengiz'

Mumbai, April 8 The song 'Teri Meri Baatein' from the upcoming bilingual film 'Chengiz' was released on Saturday. While the film promises to take viewers on a thrilling journey through the dark and dangerous world of the Kolkata underworld, the song is a breezy romantic number.

The music for the track has been composed by Kaushik-Guddu, and has been sung by Sanjith Hegde's. The lyrics are by Kunaal Verma.

Talking about the song, Bengali star Jeet said: "I am very excited to see how the audience responds to 'Teri Meri Baatein'. It is such a sweet song that in contrast to the fast paced scenes in the movie really lets the viewer lay back and enjoy the track. I enjoyed shooting this song."

Actress Sushmita Chatterjee shared that the shoot of the song was full of fun. She said: "'Teri Meri Baatein' really depicts true love and shows Chengiz in a different light and scene than the rest of the movie. I hope the fans enjoy it."

Teri Meri Baatein is a romantic ballad that celebrates the joys of being in love.

