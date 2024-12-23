"Luckiest guy in the world": Tom Green announces engagement to Amanda

Washington [US], December 23 : Comedian Tom Green, 53, is starting a new chapter in his life-he's engaged!

He shared the happy news on Instagram Threads on Sunday, December 22, according to PEOPLE

"Big news! Amanda and I are engaged! I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you, Amanda. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from us to all of you!," Green wrote on Instagram.

While Green didn't share Amanda's last name or many personal details, he posted several pictures of the couple. In one photo, Amanda is seen showing off her sparkling engagement ring in a snowy setting.

As per PEOPLE, Green's representative confirmed that Amanda grew up in Petawawa, Canada, the actor's hometown. The two have a shared connection to their Canadian military family roots and even attended the same elementary school. Both share a love for "the country life," which aligns with Green's recent move back to Canada after spending 20 years in Los Angeles.

The comedian now lives on a 150-acre wilderness property where he raises horses. He first shared a glimpse of his relationship with Amanda publicly in June 2024, posting photos of the couple from a vacation and thanking her for their "fun times out west."

Tom Green rose to fame in the late 1990s with his MTV series 'The Tom Green Show'. Beyond his comedy career, he is also known for his brief marriage to actress Drew Barrymore. The pair started dating in March 2000 after meeting on the set of 'Charlie's Angels' and married in July 2001. Green filed for divorce five months later, according to PEOPLE.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor