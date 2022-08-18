Lucky Ali: I feel I am a 'besura'

Mumbai, Aug 18 Known for giving soulful hits such as 'O Sanam', 'Na Tum Jano Na Hum' and 'Gori Teri Aankhain' among many others, singer Lucky Ali feels he is "besura" (tone deaf) and that he just trusts the process and puts his heart into whatever he does.

During a conversation on ShareChat and Moj, Lucky, who is coming up with a new song 'Mohobbat Zindagi', talked about how he differs his creation from mainstream Bollywood music.

He said, "Everything is in the seven notes of Sargam, but I am on a constant search and want to attain the eighth note, which is a note of silence, 'Moksh.' I want to reach there as an artist."

He revealed how he doesn't consider himself melodious but just trusts his music.

He added, "I feel I am a besura. I have not learned music, but I trust the process and put my heart into whatever I do. We don't do riyaaz as well; we just say a dua before our performance at every concert and leave the rest to God. We want people to enjoy our music."

When asked if he felt his music is like wine, he expressed: "I don't like wine, but I feel my music is more like a pickle. It resembles our culture and always gets better with time."

Lucky also revealed the fun parts of creating music videos.

"I find the process of recording a song much more enjoyable than shooting for it. One can make as many mistakes as possible and correct them while recording since nobody is watching you. But in the case of shooting, the tight schedules and the need for cinematic perfection is something that brings a lot of pressure."

Reminiscing about his early days, he mentioned how he ran a carpet cleaning business as he did not want to act in films.

"My father wanted me to act, but the times had changed drastically. I enjoyed being among music way more; it has always been fun with them." He also explained how he spent a lot of time looking at legendary music to learn from them.

He discussed how difficult it is to play somebody else's tune: "If you like a tune, it would be very difficult for you to recreate it with the same chords. Likewise, my music is very easy to sing, but very difficult to play."

