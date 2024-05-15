"Lucky to have your presence in my life": Anil Kapoor extends heartfelt birthday wish to Madhuri Dixit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Madhuri Dixit, the epitome of grace and talent in Bollywood, marked her 57th birthday today amidst showers of affection from her peers and loved ones.

Anil Kapoor, her co-star in iconic films like 'Beta' and 'Tezaab,' took to social media to express his heartfelt wishes for the timeless diva.

In a touching gesture, Anil Kapoor shared a collage of pictures capturing their journey together, spanning from their early days in the industry to recent moments of camaraderie.

Alongside the images, Kapoor penned a heartfelt message, expressing, "To say that you are one of my favourite co-stars would be accurate but not nearly enough. You are most importantly, one of my favourite buddies."

Their bond, forged through years of collaboration, transcends mere on-screen partnerships, as Kapoor fondly noted, "Ours is a friendship that transcends all screens, and I'm lucky to have your radiant presence in my life."

Madhuri's husband, Shriram Nene, also shared a heartfelt tribute, acknowledging her grace, charm, and infectious smile that illuminate their lives.

"You light up our lives in ways words can't express," wrote Nene, underscoring the depth of their affection.

Reflecting on her illustrious career, Madhuri Dixit continues to captivate audiences with her recent ventures, including Prime Video's 'Maja Ma' and the Netflix series 'The Fame Game'.

With an impressive repertoire of hits like 'Devdas', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', and 'Khalnayak', her journey in Bollywood remains an inspiration for generations to come.

