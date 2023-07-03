"Lust is a misunderstood word": Angad Bedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : The much-awaited project 'Lust Stories 2' is out. One of the segments in the 4-part anthology is helmed by R Balki.

In R Balki's segment in 'Lust Stories 2', Neena Gupta essays the role of Mrunal Thakur's grandmother who advises her to take a 'test drive' before marriage with Angad Bedi.

Angad, who plays a pivotal role in the film, opened up about how sexual compatibility plays an important role in a healthy marriage.

"For a healthy marriage along with love, it is also important to have healthy sexual compatibility too. In today's time and age, we still hesitate to speak about it, but there are so many marriages which have fallen apart because of sexual incompatibility. In our society, lust is a very misunderstood word, but it is an important part that strengthens the bond between a husband and wife," he shared.

In real life, Angad has been married to actor Neha Dhupia. The two tied the knot on May 10, 2018, and they welcomed their daughter Mehr later that year. The couple's second child Guriq was born in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor