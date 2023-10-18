Maanvi Gagroo talks about her co-actors in Half Love Half Arranged, shares ‘They bring in their own individual flavours’

Amazon miniTV - recently released a romantic comedy-drama series, Half Love Half Arranged. The show is widely appreciated for its strong take on arranged marriages along with its upbeat and subtle narrative. The series follows the journey of a millennial gynaecologist, Riya Tanwar who has her life planned like a rule-book. Diving deep into the circus of unusual matches, weird meetings and diverse emotions, the series is streaming exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free. The character of Riya is portrayed by the talented Maanvi Gagroo and she candidly spoke about her co-stars and the series.

While talking about her co-actors, Maanvi appreciated their work and how they bring a touch of their individuality to their characters. “I think all of the cast members are incredibly talented and well-fit for their roles. They not only perform the already well written lines with such ease but also bring in their own individual flavours. They brought the characters to life on screen, and I enjoyed being the part of the team,” she shared. Being a series with the storyline revolving around love and marriage, Maanvi stated her personal take on falling in love and how it has its own pros and cons. She commented, “Best part is the way it makes you feel, being loved. And the worst part is that you run the danger of getting too attached or emotionally dependent on them.”

