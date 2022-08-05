Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus vandalised with homophobic slur

Los Angeles, Aug 5 Rapper Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus was vandalised with a graphic image and homophobic slur ahead of his show in Nebraska.

According to Page Six, photos circulating online showed that the 'Emo Girl' singer's red bus had been marked with the words "Rap Devil Fa-t" on one side of it in yellow paint and an image of a large penis ejaculating on the other side of the vehicle.

An Omaha Police spokesperson said that no arrests have been made yet, but there is an active investigation into the incident.

"An official report was made and that will get assigned to a detective for a follow-up," the public information officer says.

The Omaha Police officer adds that the bus has been returned to its normal condition as "all of the spray paint was easily removed and there was no permanent damage to the tour bus".

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, took to his Instagram Stories to address the mishap.

"You're so dumb," he said, shaking his head while lying in a bed.

"You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you f*****' idiot. Do the first part of the crime right."

It is unclear at this time whether charges will be filed, but the PIO said that it would be up to the leasing bus company, Russel Coach Company, to decide if they want to do so, reports Page Six.

"Technically, since they own the vehicle, it would be up to them whether they want to press charges or not," the officer says.

"When the case gets assigned to one of our detectives, they will contact Russel Coach Company and if they choose to decline to press charges, the case would not be investigated any further."

The vandalism took place outside of the CHI Health Center Omaha, where Kelly is scheduled to perform in a few hours. It is unclear if he will still hit the stage.

On Wednesday, Kelly showed off his colourful lineup of tour buses on his Instagram Stories.

He proudly wrote over the clip, "Taking the power rangers to OMAHA", as he recorded a series of parked buses painted in yellow, red, green and blue.

