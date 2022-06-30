Machine Kelly smashes champagne glass against forehead, gave bloodied performance

American rapper Machine Kelly gave a shocking and bloodied performance at an afterparty after smashing a champagne glass against his forehead.

After the 32-year-old performed at the Madison Square Garden's Mainstream Sellout Tour concert in New York, he held an afterparty at the Catch steakhouse, reported People magazine. During the afterparty, he smashed a champagne glass against his forehead and performed on his song, 'My Ex's Best Friend' as blood streamed down his face.

He shared an Instagram video where Kelly made a short speech addressing the crowd at the party before proceeding to hit himself with the champagne glass, bringing in gasps from the attendees.

"and this is where things turned..." wrote the rapper in the video clip, reported People magazine.

Kelly also shared a string of images on his Instagram handle, revealing his bloodied face.

"NYC you're my bloody valentine" captioned Kelly with a slew of blood, heart, and fire emoji.

The 'Bad Things' singer was seen sporting an all-pink attire, with a funky coat, while his hair was also dyed pink. Blood gushed down his forehead, and there were traces of dried blood on his face and neck as well.

He posted another picture revealing his bloodied hands, holding a cellphone.

After the incident, Kelly was spotted leaving the party with his girlfriend actor Meghan Fox, with blood all over his outfit and face, reported People magazine.

Earlier, the 'Rap Devil' singer gave a peek of his life in his newly released documentary titled 'Life in Pink'. In the docu-film, Kelly shared that he fell into darkness after his father passed away in 2020.

"I flew to my dad's apartment to clear all this stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn't want to hear. I couldn't get closure on it. I wouldn't leave my room and I started getting really... dark," confessed Kelly, as reported by People magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor