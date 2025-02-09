Madhoo recalls her first and last film with Ajay Devgn

Mumbai, Feb 9 Veteran actress Madhoo recently graced an episode of Sony TV's "IBD Vs SD Champions Ka Tashan". During an interaction, Madhoo recalled her first and last film with actor Ajay Devgn.

When asked, "The first co-star that comes to your mind, and why?", she replied, "Ajay Devgn because he is my first co-star. I started my career with him. Also, one of my last movies in the 90s was "Diljale" with Ajay Devgn. So, it is almost like my first and last of the 90s was with him."

Madhoo was seen with Ajay Devgn for the first time in the 1991 drama, "Phool Aur Kaante", and later went on to become a part of several blockbuster hits like "Roja", "Ottayal Pattalam", and "Ennodishtam Koodamo", to name just a few.

Up next, Madhoo will be seen essaying the role of Pannaga in the upcoming pan-India film "Kannappa". The makers recently dropped a poster of her look from the movie. The still features her wielding a sword with a fierce look on her face while wearing ancient attire.

“Presenting @madhoo_rockstar as #Pannaga; The chief of the clan with her fierce & dare-devil spirit she is a force to be reckoned with", the makers wrote on social media.

The primary cast of the film also stars Vishnu Manchu, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sharath Kumar, Kajal Agarwal, Akshay Kumar and Prabhas in prominent roles, along with others.

The film helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh is based on the story of the legendary Kannappa, one of the greatest bhakts of Lord Shiva ever. The makers have already unveiled the gripping teaser of the movie, which shows Vishnu Manchu as Thinnadu.

Produced by AVA Entertainment in association with 24 Frames Factory, "Kannappa" is slated to reach the cinema halls on 25 April 2025.

