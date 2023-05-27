Madhur Bhandarkar arrives in casuals for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 : Director Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday was spotted arriving at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at IIFA Awards 2023.

IIFA's official Instagram page shared a picture of Madhur arriving at the Abu Dhabi airport.

It said, "Madhur Bhandarkar has arrived for the most-awaited show, NEXA IIFA Awards 2023."

Madhur was seen dressed in a black and white casual dress with a backpack and a pair of sunglasses.

Recently, the filmmaker met Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas at the ongoing 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

The mega celebrations started on Friday, with Sobha IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan Kunder and Rajkummar Rao.

Last night, Singers like Amit Trivedi, along with several popular singers, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Sukhbir Singh rocked the IIFA stage with their performances.

The most highly awaited special addition this year to the Sobha IIFA Rocks is the premiere of an exclusive showcase by leading celebrity designer, Manish Malhotra, who is celebrating 25 years in the fashion industry.

This year veteran actor Kamal Haasan will be felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at the gala.

Apart from him, actors and couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be awarded for 'Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema' and Designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured for 'Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema'.

The grand finale - Nexa IIFA Awards will take place on May 27 and will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Apart from Kriti, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh are also going to perform at the event.

