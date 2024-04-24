Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor Recreates Iconic Dance Battle from Film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 24, 2024 12:08 PM

ir="ltr">Two iconic actors of 90's Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor has recreated iconic dance battle from 1997 romance musical film 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. Karisma Kapoor came on 'Dance Deewane' as a celebrity judge. A video of their dance battle has gone viral on social media.

Colors Tv shared a dance video of Madhuri and Karisma performing on their popular dance battle scene from movie 'Dil To Pagal Hai'. Both the veteran actress performed with same energy and grace in which they performed 26 years back.

Madhuri was seen wearing yellow color cord-set and matching jacket and minimal makeup, while Karisma Kapoor was seen wearing black color outfit. The co-judge Sunil Shetty was also seen enjoying their dance moves. He complimented actors by saying, "The greatest dancing stars of our industry and country. Tab bhi aap dono ke liye dil pagal tha, aaj bhi hai. "

Dil To Pagal Hai is a 1997 movie, featuring a love triangle between Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan. Even after 26 years, the songs of the movie are still enjoyed by audiences.