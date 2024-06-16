Madhuri Dixit extends heartwarming Father's Day wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : As the world celebrates Father's Day today, Sunday, June 16, several celebrities have taken to social media to extend heartwarming wishes to their fathers, expressing gratitude for their immense love and support.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit shared a carousel of poignant pictures on her Instagram handle to commemorate the occasion.

The collection includes a black and white photo of herself with her late father, Shankar Dixit, along with endearing snapshots of her posing with her father-in-law and husband Shriram Nene and their two sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8RHv0boVRs/?hl=en&img_index=1

Accompanying the pictures, she wrote, "A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow."

She added, "Happy Father's Day to the best fathers in the world #FathersDayLove #bestdadever."

Earlier in the day, Shriram Nene also shared a touching wish, marking Father's Day through a video featuring a carousel of throwback pictures, including a snapshot of himself during his sons' childhood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8Q24SmPOJa/?hl=en

In addition, he shared pictures with his father and late father-in-law, writing, "Happy Father's Day to all of you hard-working papas! Fatherhood is an amazing privilege as I watch my own sons grow up. Thank you to my dad and every one of you guys who worked so hard so we could do better! #HappyFathersDay #SpecialBond."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was recently seen in 'Maja Ma', a family entertainer helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja. The film is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

Furthermore, Madhuri is currently co-judging the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 4' alongside Suniel Shetty.

