Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan join the audience as Ed Sheeran performs

Mumbai, March 16 British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s '+-=÷x' Tour in Mumbai turned out to be a starry affair on Saturday, as several members of the B-town attended the 'Shape of You' singer’s live show at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here.

The members from the entertainment fraternity at the gig included Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit, director-choreographer Farah Khan, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, singer-songwriters Anuv Jain and Ritviz, and actors Milind Soman, Priyamani, and Gaurav Kapoor.

Ed Sheeran took the stage at 7:15 p.m. and opened the gig with the song ‘Tides’. He followed it with songs like ‘Shape of You’, ‘Perfect’, and ‘Curtains’.

The singer set the stage on fire as the concert venue, which recently hosted the second edition of the multi-genre music festival 'Lollapalooza India', came alive as the show progressed.

Before Ed Sheeran’s performance, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad opened the Mumbai leg of the British singer’s Tour.

Prateek enthralled the audience with his impressive set list, performing songs like ‘Kasoor’, ‘Tum Jab Paas’, and ‘Cold Mess’.

Prateek’s set was followed by a performance by British singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

Ed Sheeran’s Tour is being organised by BookMyShow Live.

