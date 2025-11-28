Madhuri Dixit meets with Salman Khan on sets of 'Bigg Boss 19'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 : Happiness among fans doubles whenever they see their favourite stars together.

On Friday, actors Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan reunited on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 19', as Madhuri visited to promote her upcoming project, 'Mrs Deshpande'.

The two even posed for shutterbugs.

Madhuri and Salman have earlier featured together in several films such as Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and Dil Tera Aashiq among others.

Speaking of Madhuri's 'Mrs Deshpande', the OTT show is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies.

It is adapted from the original French thriller La Mante, produced by Jean Nainchric.Besides Madhuri Dixit in the lead, 'Mrs Deshpande' will also star Siddharth Chandekar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in key roles.

Speaking about her character, Madhuri described it as "raw and unfiltered".

"Mrs Deshpande is unlike anything I've stepped into before. It's raw, unfiltered, and strips away the glamour that audiences usually associate with me. She is the most complex character I've ever played - you constantly feel like you know her, till you don't. Playing a character with so many shades of grey has been both exciting and nerve-wracking!" she said, as per a press release.

