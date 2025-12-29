Madhuri Dixit recalls working as a ‘junior’ to Dharmendra, reveals he never took his success seriously

Mumbai, Dec 29 Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit recently opened up about her experience working with legendary actor Dharmendra.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she recalled starting out as a junior alongside him and was full of praise for his humility. Dixit described how he never let his success get to his head. The ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress fondly remembered Dharmendra’s kind nature, his encouragement toward others, and his love for poetry. The actress called Dharmendra not only a remarkable actor but also a true gentleman.

Remembering the legendary actor, Madhuri Dixit shared, “I have done one film with him and we were like juniors, literally like we were like little babies and he was a thorough gentleman very sweet, well-spoken, very down-to-earth, never took his success seriously.”

“You would always see him praising others. He would always encourage, you know, everyone and he loved poetry. He loved to write poetry. So, he used to recite some of his poems that he has written he used to recite them to us and What a handsome man. I always thought he was one of the most handsome men in the industry and it's a big loss to the industry,” added the ‘Devdas’ actress.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He had been experiencing age-related health issues over the past few months and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. After being discharged, he continued his treatment at home. The ‘Sholay’ actor breathed his last 12 days after being discharged from the hospital.

Following his tragic demise, Madhuri Dixit took to social media to pay tribute to the late superstar. She wrote, “An icon who defined grace, strength, and humility. Dharamji, your loss leaves a void that can never be filled. Your legacy goes beyond the screen; it lives in the love and admiration of millions. Your remarkable body of work, your humility, and your ever-endearing spirit have left an indelible mark on this industry. Thank you for inspiring, entertaining, and touching hearts across decades. Forever remembered, forever cherished.”

