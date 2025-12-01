Madhuri Dixit says she's "not made for politics", prefers inspiring people through creativity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit has finally addressed the long-running speculation about her potential entry into politics, firmly stating that she believes she is "not made for politics."

Rumours surrounding her political debut first intensified last year when reports claimed that the actor might contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Although the development never materialised, speculation continued to follow her in multiple interviews and public appearances.

In a recent conversation with ANI, the 'Devdas' actress explained why she does not see herself stepping into politics, emphasising that her personality and aspirations align more strongly with creative expression than electoral responsibilities.

Speaking candidly, Madhuri Dixit said she does not believe she is suited for politics and elaborated on the role she feels most comfortable playing, as an artist who can influence and inspire through her work.

"I don't know. I don't think I'm made for politics. I'm made for being an artist and creating an impact in that sense, you know, creating awareness or, you know, sharing my thoughts or helping people. You know, that's how I see myself in that kind of scenario."

"I've never really, it has not been one of my ambitions to be in politics, or I don't see myself there," she further added.

Madhuri, who has been an enduring icon of Indian cinema with films like 'Tezaab', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Dil To Pagal Hai' and 'Devdas', also noted that the influence she can create as an artist feels more meaningful and natural to her than a political platform.

On the work front, Madhuri is gearing up for the release of her next project, the thriller-drama series Mrs Deshpande, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The series marks her return to OTT and features her in a complex, layered role adapted from the French thriller La Mante.

The show also stars Siddharth Chandekar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in key roles. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies, Mrs Deshpande is set to premiere on JioHotstar on December 19, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor