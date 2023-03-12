Madhuri Dixit’s mother, Snehlata Dixit, passes away at 91
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 12, 2023 12:04 PM 2023-03-12T12:04:13+5:30 2023-03-12T12:05:20+5:30
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene’s mother Snehlata Dixit passed away on March 12 at the age of 91. The cremation will take place at 3:40 pm today at Vaikunth Dham in Mumbai. Her cremation will reportedly take place at 3pm today at a crematorium in Worli. Sharing the heart-breaking news, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene had shared in a joint statement, "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."
Last year, on her mother's 90th birthday, Madhuri Dixit had penned a loving note on social media. "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's bestfriend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!" Madhuri had penned, along with rare and unseen pictures of her mother. ack in 2013, Madhuri's mother had joined her to record a song for 'Gulab Gang'. Narrating the incident, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had told IANS, "When we approached Madhuri to sing a song in the film, she happily agreed to do so. When she came for the recording, she came with her mom and we discovered her mom is a very good singer. So we asked her mom if she could sing a song. Eventually, we got both Madhuri and her mom to sing a song in the film."