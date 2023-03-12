Madhuri Dixit’s mother, Snehlata Dixit, passes away at 91

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene’s mother Snehlata Dixit passed away on March 12 at the age of 91. The cremation will take place at 3:40 pm today at Vaikunth Dham in Mumbai. Her cremation will reportedly take place at 3pm today at a crematorium in Worli. Sharing the heart-breaking news, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene had shared in a joint statement, "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."

Last year, on her mother’s 90th birthday, Madhuri Dixit had penned a loving note on social media. “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!” Madhuri had penned, along with rare and unseen pictures of her mother. ack in 2013, Madhuri’s mother had joined her to record a song for ‘Gulab Gang’. Narrating the incident, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had told IANS, “When we approached Madhuri to sing a song in the film, she happily agreed to do so. When she came for the recording, she came with her mom and we discovered her mom is a very good singer. So we asked her mom if she could sing a song. Eventually, we got both Madhuri and her mom to sing a song in the film.”